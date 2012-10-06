Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Botev Plovdiv 2 Lokomotiv Sofia 0 Etar Veliko Tarnovo 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 FK Montana 3 Pirin Gotse Delchev 0 Slavia Sofia 0 CSKA Sofia 2 Friday, October 5 Cherno More Varna 2 Beroe Stara Zagora 1 Chernomorets Burgas 2 Botev Vratsa 1 Levski Sofia 2 Litex Lovech 1 Ludogorets 3 Minyor Pernik 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 8 8 0 0 21 4 24 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 8 7 1 0 17 4 22 3 Botev Plovdiv 8 5 1 2 13 6 16 ------------------------- 4 Litex Lovech 8 4 2 2 16 5 14 ------------------------- 5 CSKA Sofia 8 4 2 2 13 5 14 6 Slavia Sofia 8 4 1 3 13 12 13 7 FK Montana 8 3 1 4 13 13 10 8 Beroe Stara Zagora 8 3 1 4 13 16 10 9 Chernomorets Burgas 8 2 3 3 7 8 9 10 Cherno More Varna 8 2 3 3 5 12 9 11 Lokomotiv Sofia 8 2 3 3 9 8 9 12 Pirin Gotse Delchev 8 3 0 5 5 13 9 ------------------------- 13 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 8 1 5 2 11 11 8 14 Botev Vratsa 8 2 0 6 4 18 6 15 Etar Veliko Tarnovo 8 1 1 6 5 16 4 16 Minyor Pernik 8 0 2 6 3 17 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-16: Relegation
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.