Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 2
Beroe Stara Zagora 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0
Slavia Sofia 0 Cherno More Varna 1
Saturday, August 1
Botev Plovdiv 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1
Ludogorets 2 Levski Sofia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Beroe Stara Zagora 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
-------------------------
2 Slavia Sofia 3 2 0 1 6 1 6
3 Ludogorets 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
-------------------------
4 Montana 2 1 1 0 6 0 4
-------------------------
5 Litex Lovech 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
6 Cherno More Varna 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
7 Levski Sofia 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
8 Botev Plovdiv 3 0 2 1 2 8 2
-------------------------
9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
-------------------------
10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 3
Litex Lovech v Montana (1800)