Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Lokomotiv Sofia 0 Litex Lovech 0 Ludogorets 0 Botev Plovdiv 0 Saturday, March 21 CSKA Sofia 0 Beroe Stara Zagora 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 23 14 6 3 46 14 48 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Sofia 23 13 6 4 39 15 45 3 Litex Lovech 23 12 4 7 37 24 40 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiv Sofia 23 12 4 7 29 24 40 ------------------------- 5 Beroe Stara Zagora 23 11 6 6 34 21 39 6 Botev Plovdiv 23 11 4 8 32 26 37 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.