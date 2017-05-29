Soccer-Chinese investor to buy 60 percent share of Parma
MILAN, June 21 Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang has agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Italian side Parma, who have just been promoted to the second tier, the club said on Wednesday.
May 29 (Gracenote) - Results from the Bulgarian championship play-offs matches on Monday 2nd Round Monday, May 29, second leg Slavia Sofia - Naftex Bourgas 5-2 (halftime: 3-0) First leg: Naftex Bourgas - Slavia Sofia 0-1. Slavia Sofia win 6-2 on aggregate. Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa - Montana 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Montana - Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 1-1. Montana win 4-1 on aggregate. 2nd Round Friday, May 26, first leg Naftex Bourgas - Slavia Sofia 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Montana - Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
MILAN, June 21 Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang has agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Italian side Parma, who have just been promoted to the second tier, the club said on Wednesday.
SOCHI, Russia, June 21 Mexico scored twice in a busy second-half performance to overcome New Zealand 2-1 on Wednesday and destroy the All Whites dreams of securing their first Confederations Cup victory at the 11th attempt.
SOCHI, Russia, June 21 Mexico scored twice in a busy second-half performance to overcome New Zealand 2-1 and destroy the All Whites dreams of securing their first Confederations Cup victory at the 11th attempt.