Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
Levski Sofia 1 Ludogorets 1
Montana 0 Litex Lovech 2
Saturday, October 17
Cherno More Varna 1 Slavia Sofia 0
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Botev Plovdiv 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Levski Sofia 12 6 4 2 13 8 22
-------------------------
2 Litex Lovech 12 6 4 2 15 8 22
3 Ludogorets 12 5 6 1 16 10 21
-------------------------
4 Cherno More Varna 12 5 3 4 12 11 18
-------------------------
5 Beroe Stara Zagora 11 4 5 2 7 5 17
6 Slavia Sofia 12 4 4 4 10 7 16
7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 12 4 2 6 11 16 14
8 Montana 12 3 3 6 12 11 12
-------------------------
9 Botev Plovdiv 12 3 3 6 8 17 12
-------------------------
10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 11 0 4 7 2 13 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 19
Pirin Blagoevgrad v Beroe Stara Zagora (1700)