Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Relegation Group matches on Saturday Saturday, May 17 Beroe Stara Zagora 3 Naftex Bourgas 0 Slavia Sofia 2 Pirin Gotse Delchev 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 38 21 7 10 58 29 70 2 Slavia Sofia 38 16 7 15 57 46 55 3 Lokomotiv Sofia 37 16 6 15 45 50 54 ------------------------- R4 Chernomorets Burgas 38 13 5 20 56 62 44 R5 Naftex Bourgas 38 7 4 27 26 92 25 R6 Pirin Gotse Delchev 38 6 4 28 35 91 22 R7 Lyubimets 2007 37 5 3 29 23 103 18 ------------------------- R - Relegated 4-7: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 18 Lokomotiv Sofia v Lyubimets 2007 (1500)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.