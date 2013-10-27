Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Cherno More Varna 2 Chernomorets Burgas 0 Naftex Bourgas 0 Litex Lovech 2 Lokomotiv Sofia 2 Pirin Gotse Delchev 0 Ludogorets 5 Lyubimets 2007 1 Saturday, October 26 Levski Sofia 1 Botev Plovdiv 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 CSKA Sofia 0 Friday, October 25 Beroe Stara Zagora 2 Slavia Sofia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Litex Lovech 14 9 4 1 28 12 31 2 Ludogorets 14 10 1 3 30 10 31 3 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 14 9 1 4 24 11 28 4 CSKA Sofia 14 7 5 2 18 6 26 5 Botev Plovdiv 14 7 3 4 25 11 24 6 Cherno More Varna 14 6 5 3 15 10 23 7 Levski Sofia 14 6 4 4 19 12 22 ------------------------- 8 Lokomotiv Sofia 14 5 4 5 19 20 19 9 Beroe Stara Zagora 14 5 4 5 14 15 19 10 Lyubimets 2007 14 4 1 9 11 27 13 11 Chernomorets Burgas 14 3 3 8 13 23 12 12 Slavia Sofia 14 2 5 7 15 21 11 13 Naftex Bourgas 14 2 2 10 7 35 8 14 Pirin Gotse Delchev 14 1 2 11 8 33 5 1-7: Championship play-off 8-14: Relegation play-off
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.