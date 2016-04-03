BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 Ludogorets 1 Botev Plovdiv 0 Saturday, April 2 Levski Sofia 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 0 Montana 0 Slavia Sofia 3 Friday, April 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 4 Pirin Blagoevgrad 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 24 17 6 1 40 12 57 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 24 12 7 5 23 11 43 3 Slavia Sofia 24 11 6 7 26 14 39 ------------------------- 4 Beroe Stara Zagora 24 9 9 6 22 20 36 ------------------------- 5 Botev Plovdiv 24 7 7 10 20 29 28 6 Cherno More Varna 24 7 7 10 23 30 28 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 24 8 4 12 22 33 28 8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 24 3 8 13 18 33 17 ------------------------- 9 Montana 24 3 8 13 15 27 17 ------------------------- Litex Lovech expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.