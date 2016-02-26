Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 26 Montana 0 Ludogorets 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 19 12 6 1 29 10 42 ------------------------- 2 Beroe Stara Zagora 19 9 6 4 21 16 33 3 Levski Sofia 18 9 4 5 16 9 31 ------------------------- 4 Slavia Sofia 19 9 4 6 21 11 31 ------------------------- 5 Cherno More Varna 19 7 4 8 20 23 25 6 Botev Plovdiv 19 6 5 8 14 23 23 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 19 6 2 11 15 27 20 8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 19 3 6 10 12 21 15 ------------------------- 9 Montana 19 3 5 11 14 22 14 ------------------------- Litex Lovech expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 27 Cherno More Varna v Levski Sofia (1100) Sunday, February 28 Slavia Sofia v Beroe Stara Zagora (1115) Pirin Blagoevgrad v Botev Plovdiv (1330)