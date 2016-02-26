Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 26
Montana 0 Ludogorets 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 19 12 6 1 29 10 42
-------------------------
2 Beroe Stara Zagora 19 9 6 4 21 16 33
3 Levski Sofia 18 9 4 5 16 9 31
-------------------------
4 Slavia Sofia 19 9 4 6 21 11 31
-------------------------
5 Cherno More Varna 19 7 4 8 20 23 25
6 Botev Plovdiv 19 6 5 8 14 23 23
7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 19 6 2 11 15 27 20
8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 19 3 6 10 12 21 15
-------------------------
9 Montana 19 3 5 11 14 22 14
-------------------------
Litex Lovech expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 27
Cherno More Varna v Levski Sofia (1100)
Sunday, February 28
Slavia Sofia v Beroe Stara Zagora (1115)
Pirin Blagoevgrad v Botev Plovdiv (1330)