March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 2
Naftex Bourgas 0 Botev Plovdiv 1
Ludogorets 5 Pirin Gotse Delchev 0
Saturday, March 1
Beroe Stara Zagora 5 Lyubimets 2007 0
Cherno More Varna 1 Litex Lovech 2
CSKA Sofia 3 Slavia Sofia 0
Friday, February 28
Lokomotiv Sofia 1 Levski Sofia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 25 18 3 4 57 14 57
2 Litex Lovech 25 17 5 3 59 26 56
3 CSKA Sofia 25 14 6 5 43 14 48
4 Levski Sofia 25 13 5 7 45 23 44
5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 24 14 2 8 41 26 44
6 Botev Plovdiv 25 12 7 6 41 20 43
7 Cherno More Varna 25 11 7 7 27 21 40
-------------------------
8 Beroe Stara Zagora 25 10 6 9 29 24 36
9 Lokomotiv Sofia 25 9 4 12 29 40 31
10 Slavia Sofia 25 7 7 11 31 37 28
11 Chernomorets Burgas 24 6 3 15 28 42 21
12 Lyubimets 2007 25 5 3 17 18 62 18
13 Pirin Gotse Delchev 25 3 3 19 20 69 12
14 Naftex Bourgas 25 3 3 19 13 63 12
1-7: Championship play-off
8-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 3
Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Chernomorets Burgas (1330)