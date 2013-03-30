March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 30 Beroe Stara Zagora 2 Slavia Sofia 1 Cherno More Varna 1 Levski Sofia 1 Litex Lovech 5 Botev Vratsa 1 Pirin Gotse Delchev 2 Etar 1924 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 18 13 4 1 35 8 43 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 19 13 3 3 39 13 42 3 Litex Lovech 19 12 3 4 42 13 39 ------------------------- 4 CSKA Sofia 18 10 5 3 28 9 35 ------------------------- 5 Botev Plovdiv 18 10 5 3 27 14 35 6 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 18 7 7 4 25 21 28 7 Chernomorets Burgas 18 8 3 7 18 16 27 8 Slavia Sofia 19 6 5 8 20 24 23 9 Pirin Gotse Delchev 19 7 2 10 18 35 23 10 Beroe Stara Zagora 19 6 4 9 23 30 22 11 Botev Vratsa 19 4 5 10 9 29 17 12 Cherno More Varna 19 4 5 10 13 26 17 ------------------------- 13 Lokomotiv Sofia 18 3 7 8 13 22 16 14 Minyor Pernik 18 4 3 11 12 29 15 15 Etar 1924 19 4 3 12 15 38 15 16 FK Montana 18 3 4 11 17 27 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 31 FK Montana v Botev Plovdiv (1100) Lokomotiv Sofia v Ludogorets (1245) Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Chernomorets Burgas (1400) CSKA Sofia v Minyor Pernik (1500)