Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Naftex Bourgas 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 0 Slavia Sofia 0 Levski Sofia 4 Saturday, August 20 Ludogorets 2 Montana 0 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 CSKA-Sofia 1 Friday, August 19 Cherno More Varna 2 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 0 Dunav 2010 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cherno More Varna 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 2 Dunav 2010 4 3 1 0 5 1 10 3 Levski Sofia 4 2 2 0 7 2 8 4 CSKA-Sofia 4 2 1 1 8 3 7 5 Ludogorets 3 2 0 1 6 2 6 6 Beroe Stara Zagora 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 ------------------------- 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 4 1 2 1 6 5 5 8 Vereya 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 9 Botev Plovdiv 3 1 1 1 5 7 4 10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 11 Naftex Bourgas 4 1 1 2 3 7 4 12 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 13 Montana 4 0 1 3 0 6 1 14 Slavia Sofia 4 0 0 4 3 11 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 22 Vereya v Botev Plovdiv (1700)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)