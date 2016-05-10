May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 10 Levski Sofia 2 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3 Montana 3 Cherno More Varna 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Ludogorets 28 19 7 2 45 16 64 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 29 15 8 6 34 15 53 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 29 11 11 7 32 26 44 ------------------------- 4 Slavia Sofia 29 12 7 10 32 23 43 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 29 12 4 13 34 43 40 6 Cherno More Varna 30 9 8 13 32 43 35 7 Botev Plovdiv 29 7 9 13 25 39 30 8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 28 4 11 13 24 38 23 ------------------------- 9 Montana 29 4 9 16 22 37 21 ------------------------- C - Champion Litex Lovech expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 11 Botev Plovdiv v Beroe Stara Zagora (1500) Ludogorets v Pirin Blagoevgrad (1730) Saturday, May 14 Cherno More Varna v Botev Plovdiv (1500) Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Montana (1730) Sunday, May 15 Pirin Blagoevgrad v Levski Sofia (1730) Monday, May 16 Slavia Sofia v Ludogorets (1500)