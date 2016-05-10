May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 10
Levski Sofia 2 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3
Montana 3 Cherno More Varna 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Ludogorets 28 19 7 2 45 16 64
-------------------------
2 Levski Sofia 29 15 8 6 34 15 53
3 Beroe Stara Zagora 29 11 11 7 32 26 44
-------------------------
4 Slavia Sofia 29 12 7 10 32 23 43
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 29 12 4 13 34 43 40
6 Cherno More Varna 30 9 8 13 32 43 35
7 Botev Plovdiv 29 7 9 13 25 39 30
8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 28 4 11 13 24 38 23
-------------------------
9 Montana 29 4 9 16 22 37 21
-------------------------
C - Champion
Litex Lovech expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 11
Botev Plovdiv v Beroe Stara Zagora (1500)
Ludogorets v Pirin Blagoevgrad (1730)
Saturday, May 14
Cherno More Varna v Botev Plovdiv (1500)
Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Montana (1730)
Sunday, May 15
Pirin Blagoevgrad v Levski Sofia (1730)
Monday, May 16
Slavia Sofia v Ludogorets (1500)