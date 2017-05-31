Soccer-Juventus set to sign striker Schick from Sampdoria
June 22 Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (www.juventus.com).
May 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Champions Group matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 31 Dunav 2010 1 CSKA-Sofia 0 Levski Sofia 2 Cherno More Varna 2 Ludogorets 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Ludogorets 36 25 8 3 87 28 83 ------------------------- 2 CSKA-Sofia 36 19 10 7 51 21 67 ------------------------- 3 Levski Sofia 36 18 9 9 50 31 63 ------------------------- 4 Dunav 2010 36 15 10 11 46 44 55 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 36 14 10 12 50 52 52 6 Cherno More Varna 36 13 8 15 39 45 47 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League play-off
June 22 Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (www.juventus.com).
BERLIN, June 22 A China under-20 selection could be the 20th team in the German regional southwest league next season, playing out of competition, as the Asian nation is eager to tap into the world champions' stellar youth training.
June 22 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has apologised after television cameras caught him using an expletive during Wednesday's ill-tempered Confederations Cup match against New Zealand.