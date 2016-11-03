Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi-final
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, November 3 Montana 3 Botev Plovdiv 1 Wednesday, November 2 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 1 Slavia Sofia 0 Dunav 2010 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Levski Sofia 12 8 4 0 22 5 28 2 Ludogorets 11 9 1 1 34 12 28 3 Cherno More Varna 12 7 2 3 18 14 23 4 Dunav 2010 13 6 4 3 17 11 22 5 CSKA-Sofia 12 6 3 3 18 7 21 6 Botev Plovdiv 13 5 3 5 22 22 18 ------------------------- 7 Beroe Stara Zagora 12 5 2 5 11 15 17 8 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 13 4 5 4 20 20 17 9 Pirin Blagoevgrad 12 4 2 6 13 19 14 10 Slavia Sofia 13 4 1 8 17 24 13 11 Vereya 12 3 3 6 11 20 12 12 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 12 3 2 7 10 21 11 13 Montana 13 2 2 9 10 22 8 14 Naftex Bourgas 12 2 2 8 11 22 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, November 4 Vereya v Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa (1100) Naftex Bourgas v Pirin Blagoevgrad (1300) Levski Sofia v Cherno More Varna (1530) Saturday, November 5 Ludogorets v CSKA-Sofia (1300)
Jan 27 Asian club champions Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against their ban from the 2017 Asian Champions League, CAS said on Friday.
