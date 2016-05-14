May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 14 Cherno More Varna 3 Botev Plovdiv 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Montana 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Ludogorets 29 20 7 2 49 17 67 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 29 15 8 6 34 15 53 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 30 12 11 7 33 26 47 ------------------------- 4 Slavia Sofia 29 12 7 10 32 23 43 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 30 13 4 13 36 43 43 6 Cherno More Varna 31 10 8 13 35 43 38 7 Botev Plovdiv 31 7 9 15 25 43 30 8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 29 4 11 14 25 42 23 ------------------------- 9 Montana 30 4 9 17 22 39 21 ------------------------- C - Champion Litex Lovech expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 15 Pirin Blagoevgrad v Levski Sofia (1730) Monday, May 16 Slavia Sofia v Ludogorets (1500)