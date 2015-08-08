Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 8
Cherno More Varna 0 Levski Sofia 1
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Litex Lovech 1
Friday, August 7
Montana 1 Ludogorets 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Litex Lovech 4 2 2 0 7 4 8
2 Beroe Stara Zagora 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
3 Ludogorets 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
4 Slavia Sofia 3 2 0 1 6 1 6
5 Montana 4 1 2 1 8 3 5
6 Levski Sofia 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
7 Cherno More Varna 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
8 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
9 Botev Plovdiv 3 0 2 1 2 8 2
10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 9
Slavia Sofia v Beroe Stara Zagora (1430)
Pirin Blagoevgrad v Botev Plovdiv (1700)