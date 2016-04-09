April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 9 Cherno More Varna 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 Levski Sofia 3 Botev Plovdiv 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 24 17 6 1 40 12 57 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 25 13 7 5 26 11 46 3 Slavia Sofia 24 11 6 7 26 14 39 ------------------------- 4 Beroe Stara Zagora 24 9 9 6 22 20 36 ------------------------- 5 Cherno More Varna 25 7 8 10 24 31 29 6 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 24 8 4 12 22 33 28 7 Botev Plovdiv 25 7 7 11 20 32 28 8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 25 3 9 13 19 34 18 ------------------------- 9 Montana 24 3 8 13 15 27 17 ------------------------- Litex Lovech expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 10 Montana v Beroe Stara Zagora (1415) Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Slavia Sofia (1700)