Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday
Monday, August 26
Litex Lovech 2 Lyubimets 2007 1
Sunday, August 25
Botev Plovdiv 3 Slavia Sofia 2
Levski Sofia 1 Cherno More Varna 1
Saturday, August 24
Lokomotiv Sofia 1 CSKA Sofia 1
Ludogorets 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 0
Pirin Gotse Delchev 2 Chernomorets Burgas 3
Friday, August 23
Naftex Bourgas 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 6 5 0 1 11 1 15
2 Litex Lovech 6 4 2 0 14 4 14
3 Botev Plovdiv 6 4 1 1 15 6 13
4 Lyubimets 2007 6 4 0 2 7 5 12
5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
6 CSKA Sofia 6 1 4 1 6 5 7
7 Cherno More Varna 6 1 4 1 2 2 7
-------------------------
8 Naftex Bourgas 6 2 1 3 7 14 7
9 Levski Sofia 6 1 3 2 6 6 6
10 Beroe Stara Zagora 6 1 3 2 4 7 6
11 Chernomorets Burgas 6 2 0 4 7 10 6
12 Slavia Sofia 6 1 2 3 6 10 5
13 Lokomotiv Sofia 6 1 2 3 7 11 5
14 Pirin Gotse Delchev 6 0 1 5 6 20 1
1-7: Championship play-off
8-14: Relegation play-off