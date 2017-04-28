Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Champions Group matches on Friday Friday, April 28 Dunav 2010 2 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 29 21 6 2 70 21 69 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 29 16 8 5 44 18 56 ------------------------- 3 CSKA-Sofia 29 15 8 6 41 19 53 ------------------------- 4 Cherno More Varna 29 13 7 9 34 30 46 5 Dunav 2010 30 12 9 9 37 35 45 6 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 30 11 9 10 41 42 42 1: Champions League preliminary round 2: Europa League preliminary round 3: Europa League play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Levski Sofia v CSKA-Sofia (1400) Monday, May 1 Ludogorets v Cherno More Varna (1700)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.