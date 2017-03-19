BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Levski Sofia 2 Botev Plovdiv 0 Naftex Bourgas 1 Cherno More Varna 3 Saturday, March 18 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 CSKA-Sofia 1 Ludogorets 2 Dunav 2010 2 Vereya 2 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 Friday, March 17 Montana 0 Beroe Stara Zagora 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 25 20 4 1 67 19 64 2 Levski Sofia 25 15 6 4 38 16 51 3 CSKA-Sofia 25 13 7 5 35 14 46 4 Cherno More Varna 25 11 7 7 29 24 40 5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 25 10 9 6 33 27 39 6 Dunav 2010 25 10 7 8 31 30 37 ------------------------- 7 Botev Plovdiv 25 9 5 11 34 42 32 8 Beroe Stara Zagora 25 9 5 11 24 26 32 9 Pirin Blagoevgrad 25 9 4 12 29 36 31 10 Vereya 25 8 6 11 22 31 30 11 Slavia Sofia 25 8 3 14 29 44 27 12 Naftex Bourgas 25 7 5 13 27 36 26 13 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 25 4 7 14 17 39 19 14 Montana 25 3 3 19 16 47 12 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)