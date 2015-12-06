Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 6
Beroe Stara Zagora 2 Montana 1
Pirin Blagoevgrad 4 Cherno More Varna 0
Saturday, December 5
Botev Plovdiv 0 Levski Sofia 0
Litex Lovech 1 Ludogorets 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 19 9 8 2 26 13 35
-------------------------
2 Levski Sofia 19 10 5 4 19 10 35
3 Beroe Stara Zagora 19 9 6 4 21 17 33
-------------------------
4 Litex Lovech 19 8 9 2 29 16 33
-------------------------
5 Cherno More Varna 19 7 4 8 21 23 25
6 Slavia Sofia 18 7 4 7 15 15 25
7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 18 6 3 9 15 23 21
8 Botev Plovdiv 19 5 4 10 14 28 19
-------------------------
9 Pirin Blagoevgrad 19 3 7 9 12 17 16
-------------------------
10 Montana 19 3 4 12 14 24 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 7
Slavia Sofia v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1200)