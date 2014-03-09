March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday Sunday, March 9 Chernomorets Burgas 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 3 Litex Lovech 0 Ludogorets 0 Lyubimets 2007 0 Cherno More Varna 4 Pirin Gotse Delchev 3 Naftex Bourgas 2 Slavia Sofia 4 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Saturday, March 8 Botev Plovdiv 4 Lokomotiv Sofia 1 Levski Sofia 0 CSKA Sofia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 26 18 4 4 57 14 58 2 Litex Lovech 26 17 6 3 59 26 57 3 CSKA Sofia 26 15 6 5 44 14 51 4 Botev Plovdiv 26 13 7 6 45 21 46 5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 26 14 3 9 43 31 45 6 Levski Sofia 26 13 5 8 45 24 44 7 Cherno More Varna 26 12 7 7 31 21 43 ------------------------- 8 Beroe Stara Zagora 26 11 6 9 32 25 39 9 Slavia Sofia 26 8 7 11 35 38 31 10 Lokomotiv Sofia 26 9 4 13 30 44 31 11 Chernomorets Burgas 26 6 4 16 30 46 22 12 Lyubimets 2007 26 5 3 18 18 66 18 13 Pirin Gotse Delchev 26 4 3 19 23 71 15 14 Naftex Bourgas 26 3 3 20 15 66 12 1-7: Championship play-off 8-14: Relegation play-off