March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 9
Chernomorets Burgas 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 3
Litex Lovech 0 Ludogorets 0
Lyubimets 2007 0 Cherno More Varna 4
Pirin Gotse Delchev 3 Naftex Bourgas 2
Slavia Sofia 4 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1
Saturday, March 8
Botev Plovdiv 4 Lokomotiv Sofia 1
Levski Sofia 0 CSKA Sofia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 26 18 4 4 57 14 58
2 Litex Lovech 26 17 6 3 59 26 57
3 CSKA Sofia 26 15 6 5 44 14 51
4 Botev Plovdiv 26 13 7 6 45 21 46
5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 26 14 3 9 43 31 45
6 Levski Sofia 26 13 5 8 45 24 44
7 Cherno More Varna 26 12 7 7 31 21 43
-------------------------
8 Beroe Stara Zagora 26 11 6 9 32 25 39
9 Slavia Sofia 26 8 7 11 35 38 31
10 Lokomotiv Sofia 26 9 4 13 30 44 31
11 Chernomorets Burgas 26 6 4 16 30 46 22
12 Lyubimets 2007 26 5 3 18 18 66 18
13 Pirin Gotse Delchev 26 4 3 19 23 71 15
14 Naftex Bourgas 26 3 3 20 15 66 12
1-7: Championship play-off
8-14: Relegation play-off