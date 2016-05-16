Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Monday Monday, May 16 Slavia Sofia 0 Ludogorets 5 Sunday, May 15 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 Levski Sofia 1 Saturday, May 14 Cherno More Varna 3 Botev Plovdiv 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Montana 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Ludogorets 30 21 7 2 54 17 70 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 30 16 8 6 35 15 56 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 30 12 11 7 33 26 47 ------------------------- 4 Slavia Sofia 30 12 7 11 32 28 43 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 30 13 4 13 36 43 43 6 Cherno More Varna 31 10 8 13 35 43 38 7 Botev Plovdiv 31 7 9 15 25 43 30 8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 30 4 11 15 25 43 23 ------------------------- 9 Montana 30 4 9 17 22 39 21 ------------------------- C - Champion Litex Lovech expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.