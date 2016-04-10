April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3 Slavia Sofia 1
Montana 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 3
Saturday, April 9
Cherno More Varna 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1
Levski Sofia 3 Botev Plovdiv 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 24 17 6 1 40 12 57
-------------------------
2 Levski Sofia 25 13 7 5 26 11 46
3 Slavia Sofia 25 11 6 8 27 17 39
-------------------------
4 Beroe Stara Zagora 25 10 9 6 25 21 39
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 25 9 4 12 25 34 31
6 Cherno More Varna 25 7 8 10 24 31 29
7 Botev Plovdiv 25 7 7 11 20 32 28
8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 25 3 9 13 19 34 18
-------------------------
9 Montana 25 3 8 14 16 30 17
-------------------------
Litex Lovech expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off