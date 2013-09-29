Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 29
Cherno More Varna 2 Pirin Gotse Delchev 1
CSKA Sofia 3 Chernomorets Burgas 0
Naftex Bourgas 0 Lokomotiv Sofia 2
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 5 Lyubimets 2007 0
Saturday, September 28
Ludogorets 0 Botev Plovdiv 0
Slavia Sofia 0 Levski Sofia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 11 8 1 2 20 5 25
2 Botev Plovdiv 11 6 3 2 19 7 21
3 CSKA Sofia 11 5 5 1 14 5 20
4 Litex Lovech 10 5 4 1 17 7 19
5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 11 6 1 4 19 10 19
6 Levski Sofia 11 5 3 3 18 9 18
7 Cherno More Varna 11 4 5 2 10 8 17
-------------------------
8 Lyubimets 2007 11 4 1 6 9 18 13
9 Lokomotiv Sofia 11 3 3 5 14 18 12
10 Beroe Stara Zagora 10 3 3 4 7 9 12
11 Slavia Sofia 11 2 5 4 13 15 11
12 Chernomorets Burgas 11 3 2 6 12 19 11
13 Naftex Bourgas 11 2 1 8 7 29 7
14 Pirin Gotse Delchev 11 1 1 9 8 28 4
1-7: Championship play-off
8-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 30
Beroe Stara Zagora v Litex Lovech (1500)