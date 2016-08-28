Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Levski Sofia 4 Vereya 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Ludogorets 2 Saturday, August 27 Botev Plovdiv 2 Naftex Bourgas 1 CSKA-Sofia 2 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 0 Dunav 2010 3 Cherno More Varna 0 Friday, August 26 Beroe Stara Zagora 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 Montana 1 Slavia Sofia 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dunav 2010 5 4 1 0 8 1 13 2 Levski Sofia 5 3 2 0 11 2 11 3 CSKA-Sofia 5 3 1 1 10 3 10 4 Cherno More Varna 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 5 Beroe Stara Zagora 4 3 0 1 4 2 9 6 Ludogorets 4 2 1 1 8 4 7 ------------------------- 7 Vereya 5 2 1 2 2 5 7 8 Botev Plovdiv 5 2 1 2 7 9 7 9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 5 1 3 1 8 7 6 10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 5 1 1 3 4 7 4 11 Naftex Bourgas 5 1 1 3 4 9 4 12 Slavia Sofia 5 1 0 4 5 12 3 13 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 5 0 2 3 3 8 2 14 Montana 5 0 1 4 1 8 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.