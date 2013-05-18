May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 18 Botev Plovdiv 5 Botev Vratsa 0 Cherno More Varna 3 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0 Chernomorets Burgas 3 Lokomotiv Sofia 1 FK Montana 2 Minyor Pernik 0 Levski Sofia 1 Ludogorets 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Levski Sofia 28 21 4 3 55 19 67 ------------------------- 2 Ludogorets 28 20 6 2 53 13 66 3 CSKA Sofia 27 17 6 4 49 18 57 ------------------------- 4 Botev Plovdiv 28 17 6 5 48 19 57 ------------------------- 5 Litex Lovech 27 14 4 9 53 22 46 6 Chernomorets Burgas 28 14 4 10 32 26 46 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 28 10 9 9 35 30 39 8 Beroe Stara Zagora 27 11 6 10 33 36 39 9 Slavia Sofia 27 10 5 12 33 34 35 10 Cherno More Varna 28 8 7 13 30 38 31 11 Pirin Gotse Delchev 27 9 4 14 25 51 31 12 Botev Vratsa 28 7 6 15 19 49 27 ------------------------- 13 Lokomotiv Sofia 28 5 10 13 23 36 25 R14 Minyor Pernik 28 5 5 18 20 46 20 R15 Etar 1924 27 4 4 19 20 66 16 R16 FK Montana 28 4 4 20 26 51 16 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 18 Slavia Sofia v Etar 1924 (1500) Postponed Sunday, May 19 Beroe Stara Zagora v CSKA Sofia (1245) Pirin Gotse Delchev v Litex Lovech (1500)