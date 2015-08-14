Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 14
Litex Lovech 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Litex Lovech 5 3 2 0 8 4 11
-------------------------
2 Beroe Stara Zagora 4 2 2 0 3 1 8
3 Slavia Sofia 4 2 1 1 6 1 7
-------------------------
4 Ludogorets 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
-------------------------
5 Montana 4 1 2 1 8 3 5
6 Levski Sofia 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
7 Botev Plovdiv 4 1 2 1 3 8 5
8 Cherno More Varna 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
-------------------------
9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
-------------------------
10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 5 0 1 4 1 7 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 15
Levski Sofia v Montana (1700)
Sunday, August 16
Botev Plovdiv v Slavia Sofia (1430)
Ludogorets v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1700)
Monday, August 17
Beroe Stara Zagora v Cherno More Varna (1700)