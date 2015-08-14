Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 14 Litex Lovech 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Litex Lovech 5 3 2 0 8 4 11 ------------------------- 2 Beroe Stara Zagora 4 2 2 0 3 1 8 3 Slavia Sofia 4 2 1 1 6 1 7 ------------------------- 4 Ludogorets 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 ------------------------- 5 Montana 4 1 2 1 8 3 5 6 Levski Sofia 4 1 2 1 4 5 5 7 Botev Plovdiv 4 1 2 1 3 8 5 8 Cherno More Varna 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 ------------------------- 9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 4 0 2 2 3 7 2 ------------------------- 10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 5 0 1 4 1 7 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 15 Levski Sofia v Montana (1700) Sunday, August 16 Botev Plovdiv v Slavia Sofia (1430) Ludogorets v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1700) Monday, August 17 Beroe Stara Zagora v Cherno More Varna (1700)