Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship on Tuesday. Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 0 Minyor Pernik 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 18 14 3 1 46 7 45 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Sofia 18 13 3 2 37 13 42 3 Levski Sofia 18 14 0 4 33 17 42 ------------------------- 4 Chernomorets Burgas 18 11 4 3 29 9 37 ------------------------- 5 Litex Lovech 18 11 4 3 33 15 37 6 Slavia Sofia 18 10 3 5 27 22 33 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 18 10 3 5 26 21 33 8 Cherno More Varna 18 9 4 5 20 9 31 9 Minyor Pernik 19 5 6 8 21 21 21 10 FK Montana 18 4 5 9 15 31 17 11 Lokomotiv Sofia 18 4 4 10 18 28 16 12 Beroe Stara Zagora 18 4 4 10 16 28 16 13 Botev Vratsa 18 3 5 10 12 24 14 ------------------------- 14 Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 19 3 4 12 9 36 13 ------------------------- 15 Kaliakra 18 1 4 13 13 34 7 16 Svetkavitsa 18 0 2 16 4 44 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 21 Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Ludogorets (1200) Slavia Sofia v Levski Sofia (1330) Kaliakra v Chernomorets Burgas (1530) Beroe Stara Zagora v Litex Lovech (1800) Thursday, March 22 Svetkavitsa v Botev Vratsa (1130) FK Montana v Cherno More Varna (1330) CSKA Sofia v Lokomotiv Sofia (1800) Friday, March 23 Svetkavitsa v Lokomotiv Sofia (1330) Saturday, March 24 FK Montana v Botev Vratsa (1330) Slavia Sofia v Ludogorets (1330) Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo v Chernomorets Burgas (1330) Beroe Stara Zagora v Kaliakra (1530) Sunday, March 25 Levski Sofia v Minyor Pernik (1030) Cherno More Varna v Litex Lovech (1230) Lokomotiv Plovdiv v CSKA Sofia (1230)
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.