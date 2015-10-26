Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Monday Monday, October 26 Beroe Stara Zagora 1 Slavia Sofia 2 Saturday, October 24 Ludogorets 2 Montana 0 Friday, October 23 Botev Plovdiv 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 Levski Sofia 1 Cherno More Varna 0 Litex Lovech 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Levski Sofia 13 7 4 2 14 8 25 ------------------------- 2 Ludogorets 13 6 6 1 18 10 24 3 Litex Lovech 13 6 5 2 15 8 23 ------------------------- 4 Beroe Stara Zagora 13 5 5 3 9 7 20 ------------------------- 5 Slavia Sofia 13 5 4 4 12 8 19 6 Cherno More Varna 13 5 3 5 12 12 18 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 13 4 3 6 11 16 15 8 Botev Plovdiv 13 4 3 6 9 17 15 ------------------------- 9 Montana 13 3 3 7 12 13 12 ------------------------- 10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 13 0 4 9 2 15 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation