Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 26
Beroe Stara Zagora 1 Slavia Sofia 2
Saturday, October 24
Ludogorets 2 Montana 0
Friday, October 23
Botev Plovdiv 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0
Levski Sofia 1 Cherno More Varna 0
Litex Lovech 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Levski Sofia 13 7 4 2 14 8 25
-------------------------
2 Ludogorets 13 6 6 1 18 10 24
3 Litex Lovech 13 6 5 2 15 8 23
-------------------------
4 Beroe Stara Zagora 13 5 5 3 9 7 20
-------------------------
5 Slavia Sofia 13 5 4 4 12 8 19
6 Cherno More Varna 13 5 3 5 12 12 18
7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 13 4 3 6 11 16 15
8 Botev Plovdiv 13 4 3 6 9 17 15
-------------------------
9 Montana 13 3 3 7 12 13 12
-------------------------
10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 13 0 4 9 2 15 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation