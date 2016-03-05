March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 5
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Levski Sofia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 20 13 6 1 31 10 45
-------------------------
2 Levski Sofia 21 10 6 5 19 10 36
3 Slavia Sofia 21 10 5 6 22 11 35
-------------------------
4 Beroe Stara Zagora 21 9 8 4 21 16 35
-------------------------
5 Cherno More Varna 21 7 5 9 20 25 26
6 Botev Plovdiv 21 6 6 9 16 26 24
7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 21 6 3 12 16 30 21
8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 20 3 7 10 14 23 16
-------------------------
9 Montana 20 3 6 11 14 22 15
-------------------------
Litex Lovech expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 5
Pirin Blagoevgrad v Ludogorets (1430)
Sunday, March 6
Cherno More Varna v Montana (1200)
Beroe Stara Zagora v Botev Plovdiv (1415)