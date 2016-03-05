March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Levski Sofia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 20 13 6 1 31 10 45 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 21 10 6 5 19 10 36 3 Slavia Sofia 21 10 5 6 22 11 35 ------------------------- 4 Beroe Stara Zagora 21 9 8 4 21 16 35 ------------------------- 5 Cherno More Varna 21 7 5 9 20 25 26 6 Botev Plovdiv 21 6 6 9 16 26 24 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 21 6 3 12 16 30 21 8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 20 3 7 10 14 23 16 ------------------------- 9 Montana 20 3 6 11 14 22 15 ------------------------- Litex Lovech expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 5 Pirin Blagoevgrad v Ludogorets (1430) Sunday, March 6 Cherno More Varna v Montana (1200) Beroe Stara Zagora v Botev Plovdiv (1415)