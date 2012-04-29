Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship on Sunday. Botev Vratsa 6 Kaliakra 2 Levski Sofia 1 CSKA Sofia 0 Saturday, April 28 Cherno More Varna 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 FK Montana 1 Ludogorets 4 Slavia Sofia 0 Beroe Stara Zagora 0 Friday, April 27 Minyor Pernik 1 Chernomorets Burgas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA Sofia 26 20 3 3 54 15 63 ------------------------- 2 Ludogorets 26 18 4 4 64 15 58 3 Chernomorets Burgas 26 16 7 3 50 16 55 ------------------------- 4 Levski Sofia 26 17 2 7 44 24 53 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 26 16 4 6 37 29 52 6 Litex Lovech 25 14 7 4 42 21 49 7 Slavia Sofia 26 13 5 8 37 32 44 8 Cherno More Varna 26 13 4 9 39 21 43 9 Beroe Stara Zagora 26 8 7 11 26 32 31 10 Minyor Pernik 26 7 9 10 29 36 30 11 FK Montana 26 7 5 14 23 44 26 12 Botev Vratsa 26 6 6 14 25 38 24 13 Lokomotiv Sofia 25 4 7 14 21 43 19 ------------------------- 14 Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 25 3 4 18 14 47 13 ------------------------- 15 Kaliakra 26 2 4 20 22 63 10 16 Svetkavitsa 25 1 4 20 6 57 7 ------------------------- * Slavia Sofia awarded 3-0 victory after match on March 28 against Lokomotiv Sofia was postponed. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 30 Svetkavitsa v Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo (1400) Litex Lovech v Lokomotiv Sofia (1700)
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.