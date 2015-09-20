Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Levski Sofia 2 Beroe Stara Zagora 0
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1
Saturday, September 19
Ludogorets 2 Botev Plovdiv 1
Montana 1 Slavia Sofia 2
Friday, September 18
Litex Lovech 1 Cherno More Varna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 9 5 3 1 13 7 18
-------------------------
2 Litex Lovech 9 5 3 1 11 5 18
3 Slavia Sofia 9 4 3 2 10 4 15
-------------------------
4 Levski Sofia 9 4 3 2 9 6 15
-------------------------
5 Beroe Stara Zagora 9 3 5 1 5 4 14
6 Cherno More Varna 9 3 2 4 9 10 11
7 Montana 9 2 3 4 11 8 9
8 Botev Plovdiv 9 2 3 4 6 14 9
-------------------------
9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 9 2 2 5 7 13 8
-------------------------
10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 9 0 3 6 2 12 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation