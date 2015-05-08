Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Relegation Group matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Slavia Sofia 4 Marek Dupnitsa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Levski Sofia 28 14 5 9 55 30 47 2 Cherno More Varna 28 13 5 10 35 30 44 3 Slavia Sofia 29 10 7 12 35 33 37 ------------------------- R4 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 28 6 5 17 18 49 23 R5 Marek Dupnitsa 29 4 5 20 10 60 17 R6 Haskovo 28 4 3 21 16 60 15 ------------------------- R - Relegated 4-6: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Cherno More Varna v Levski Sofia (1430) Sunday, May 10 Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Haskovo (1700)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.