Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Champions Group matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 Ludogorets 4 CSKA Sofia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 24 15 6 3 50 14 51 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Sofia 24 13 6 5 39 19 45 3 Lokomotiv Sofia 23 12 4 7 29 24 40 ------------------------- 4 Litex Lovech 23 12 4 7 37 24 40 ------------------------- 5 Beroe Stara Zagora 23 11 6 6 34 21 39 6 Botev Plovdiv 23 11 4 8 32 26 37 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 5 Botev Plovdiv v Litex Lovech (1400) Beroe Stara Zagora v Lokomotiv Sofia (1700)
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.