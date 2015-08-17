Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 17
Beroe Stara Zagora 1 Cherno More Varna 1
Sunday, August 16
Botev Plovdiv 0 Slavia Sofia 1
Ludogorets 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0
Saturday, August 15
Levski Sofia 2 Montana 0
Friday, August 14
Litex Lovech 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Litex Lovech 5 3 2 0 8 4 11
-------------------------
2 Slavia Sofia 5 3 1 1 7 1 10
3 Ludogorets 5 3 1 1 7 5 10
-------------------------
4 Beroe Stara Zagora 5 2 3 0 4 2 9
-------------------------
5 Levski Sofia 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
6 Montana 5 1 2 2 8 5 5
7 Cherno More Varna 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
8 Botev Plovdiv 5 1 2 2 3 9 5
-------------------------
9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 5 0 2 3 3 8 2
-------------------------
10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 5 0 1 4 1 7 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation