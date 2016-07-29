Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday Friday, July 29 CSKA-Sofia 2 Slavia Sofia 0 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 0 Naftex Bourgas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA-Sofia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Naftex Bourgas 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 ------------------------- Beroe Stara Zagora 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Botev Plovdiv 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cherno More Varna 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dunav 2010 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Levski Sofia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ludogorets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vereya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 14 Slavia Sofia 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-3: Championship play-off 14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 30 Botev Plovdiv v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1600) Dunav 2010 v Vereya (1815) Sunday, July 31 Levski Sofia v Montana (1600) Pirin Blagoevgrad v Cherno More Varna (1815)
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.