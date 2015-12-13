Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 13
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 1
Montana 1 Botev Plovdiv 1
Saturday, December 12
Cherno More Varna 0 Ludogorets 2
Levski Sofia 0 Litex Lovech 1 aband.45'
Friday, December 11
Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 Slavia Sofia 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 20 10 8 2 28 13 38
-------------------------
2 Levski Sofia 19 10 5 4 19 10 35
3 Beroe Stara Zagora 20 9 7 4 22 18 34
-------------------------
4 Litex Lovech 19 8 9 2 29 16 33
-------------------------
5 Slavia Sofia 20 9 4 7 21 15 31
6 Cherno More Varna 20 7 4 9 21 25 25
7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 20 6 4 10 16 27 22
8 Botev Plovdiv 20 5 5 10 15 29 20
-------------------------
9 Pirin Blagoevgrad 20 3 7 10 12 20 16
-------------------------
10 Montana 20 3 5 12 15 25 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 12
Levski Sofia v Litex Lovech (1430) aband.45'