Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 13 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 1 Montana 1 Botev Plovdiv 1 Saturday, December 12 Cherno More Varna 0 Ludogorets 2 Levski Sofia 0 Litex Lovech 1 aband.45' Friday, December 11 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 Slavia Sofia 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 20 10 8 2 28 13 38 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 19 10 5 4 19 10 35 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 20 9 7 4 22 18 34 ------------------------- 4 Litex Lovech 19 8 9 2 29 16 33 ------------------------- 5 Slavia Sofia 20 9 4 7 21 15 31 6 Cherno More Varna 20 7 4 9 21 25 25 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 20 6 4 10 16 27 22 8 Botev Plovdiv 20 5 5 10 15 29 20 ------------------------- 9 Pirin Blagoevgrad 20 3 7 10 12 20 16 ------------------------- 10 Montana 20 3 5 12 15 25 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 12 Levski Sofia v Litex Lovech (1430) aband.45'