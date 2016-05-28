Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 28 Beroe Stara Zagora 2 Levski Sofia 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Slavia Sofia 3 Montana 1 Friday, May 27 Botev Plovdiv 2 Ludogorets 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Ludogorets 32 21 7 4 55 21 70 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 32 16 8 8 36 18 56 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 32 14 11 7 37 27 53 4 Slavia Sofia 32 14 7 11 36 29 49 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 32 15 4 13 40 45 49 6 Cherno More Varna 32 10 8 14 36 45 38 7 Botev Plovdiv 32 8 9 15 27 44 33 8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 32 5 11 16 27 45 26 ------------------------- 9 Montana 32 4 9 19 23 43 21 ------------------------- C - Champion Litex Lovech expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 9: Relegation play-off
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.