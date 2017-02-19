Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
Cherno More Varna 0 CSKA-Sofia 2
Slavia Sofia 0 Ludogorets 0 aband.15'
Saturday, February 18
Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 0 Botev Plovdiv 1
Naftex Bourgas 2 Montana 0
Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 Levski Sofia 0
Friday, February 17
Dunav 2010 0 Beroe Stara Zagora 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 19 16 2 1 50 16 50
2 Levski Sofia 20 13 4 3 31 11 43
3 CSKA-Sofia 20 11 5 4 30 10 38
4 Cherno More Varna 20 9 5 6 23 20 32
5 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 19 8 6 5 28 23 30
6 Dunav 2010 20 8 4 8 22 24 28
-------------------------
7 Botev Plovdiv 20 8 3 9 31 37 27
8 Beroe Stara Zagora 20 7 5 8 20 22 26
9 Vereya 19 6 5 8 17 25 23
10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 20 6 4 10 22 30 22
11 Slavia Sofia 19 6 3 10 24 30 21
12 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 20 4 6 10 14 27 18
13 Naftex Bourgas 20 5 3 12 21 32 18
14 Montana 20 2 3 15 12 38 9
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 19
Slavia Sofia v Ludogorets (1300) aband.15'
Monday, February 20
Vereya v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1530)