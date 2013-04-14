April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 14 Botev Vratsa 0 Minyor Pernik 0 Chernomorets Burgas 3 Cherno More Varna 3 Etar 1924 0 CSKA Sofia 4 FK Montana 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 3 Slavia Sofia 2 Litex Lovech 1 Saturday, April 13 Botev Plovdiv 5 Pirin Gotse Delchev 0 Levski Sofia 2 Lokomotiv Sofia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Levski Sofia 22 15 4 3 44 15 49 ------------------------- 2 Ludogorets 21 14 6 1 36 8 48 3 CSKA Sofia 22 13 6 3 39 12 45 ------------------------- 4 Botev Plovdiv 22 13 5 4 38 17 44 ------------------------- 5 Litex Lovech 22 13 4 5 49 16 43 6 Chernomorets Burgas 22 10 4 8 23 21 34 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 21 8 8 5 28 23 32 8 Slavia Sofia 22 8 5 9 24 26 29 9 Beroe Stara Zagora 22 8 4 10 28 34 28 10 Pirin Gotse Delchev 22 7 3 12 19 43 24 11 Botev Vratsa 22 5 6 11 13 33 21 12 Cherno More Varna 22 5 6 11 19 33 21 ------------------------- 13 Lokomotiv Sofia 22 4 8 10 17 27 20 14 Minyor Pernik 22 4 5 13 13 34 17 15 Etar 1924 22 4 4 14 18 50 16 16 FK Montana 22 3 4 15 19 35 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 15 Ludogorets v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1500)