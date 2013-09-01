Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 1
CSKA Sofia 0 Botev Plovdiv 0
Lyubimets 2007 0 Levski Sofia 2
Saturday, August 31
Cherno More Varna 3 Ludogorets 1
Chernomorets Burgas 0 Litex Lovech 0
Slavia Sofia 3 Pirin Gotse Delchev 0
Friday, August 30
Beroe Stara Zagora 2 Naftex Bourgas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Litex Lovech 7 4 3 0 14 4 15
2 Ludogorets 7 5 0 2 12 4 15
3 Botev Plovdiv 7 4 2 1 15 6 14
4 Lyubimets 2007 7 4 0 3 7 7 12
5 Cherno More Varna 7 2 4 1 5 3 10
6 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
7 Levski Sofia 7 2 3 2 8 6 9
-------------------------
8 Beroe Stara Zagora 7 2 3 2 6 7 9
9 CSKA Sofia 7 1 5 1 6 5 8
10 Slavia Sofia 7 2 2 3 9 10 8
11 Naftex Bourgas 7 2 1 4 7 16 7
12 Chernomorets Burgas 7 2 1 4 7 10 7
13 Lokomotiv Sofia 6 1 2 3 7 11 5
14 Pirin Gotse Delchev 7 0 1 6 6 23 1
1-7: Championship play-off
8-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 2
Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Lokomotiv Sofia (1800)