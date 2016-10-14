Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 Cherno More Varna 2 Vereya 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 Ludogorets 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Levski Sofia 9 7 2 0 18 3 23 2 Ludogorets 9 7 1 1 25 9 22 3 Dunav 2010 9 5 2 2 11 5 17 4 CSKA-Sofia 9 5 2 2 15 5 17 5 Cherno More Varna 10 5 2 3 12 11 17 6 Botev Plovdiv 9 4 2 3 14 12 14 ------------------------- 7 Beroe Stara Zagora 8 4 1 3 5 7 13 8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 10 4 1 5 11 15 13 9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 9 3 3 3 17 17 12 10 Slavia Sofia 9 3 1 5 14 18 10 11 Vereya 10 3 1 6 9 18 10 12 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 9 1 2 6 7 16 5 13 Montana 9 1 1 7 5 16 4 14 Naftex Bourgas 9 1 1 7 7 18 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 CSKA-Sofia v Levski Sofia (1330) Naftex Bourgas v Slavia Sofia (1700) Sunday, October 16 Beroe Stara Zagora v Botev Plovdiv (1430) Dunav 2010 v Montana (1700) Monday, October 17 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1700)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)