Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 Cherno More Varna 2 Vereya 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 Ludogorets 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Levski Sofia 9 7 2 0 18 3 23 2 Ludogorets 9 7 1 1 25 9 22 3 Dunav 2010 9 5 2 2 11 5 17 4 CSKA-Sofia 9 5 2 2 15 5 17 5 Cherno More Varna 10 5 2 3 12 11 17 6 Botev Plovdiv 9 4 2 3 14 12 14 ------------------------- 7 Beroe Stara Zagora 8 4 1 3 5 7 13 8 Pirin Blagoevgrad 10 4 1 5 11 15 13 9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 9 3 3 3 17 17 12 10 Slavia Sofia 9 3 1 5 14 18 10 11 Vereya 10 3 1 6 9 18 10 12 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 9 1 2 6 7 16 5 13 Montana 9 1 1 7 5 16 4 14 Naftex Bourgas 9 1 1 7 7 18 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 CSKA-Sofia v Levski Sofia (1330) Naftex Bourgas v Slavia Sofia (1700) Sunday, October 16 Beroe Stara Zagora v Botev Plovdiv (1430) Dunav 2010 v Montana (1700) Monday, October 17 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1700)