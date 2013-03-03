March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 3
Chernomorets Burgas 0 Levski Sofia 2
Ludogorets 2 Cherno More Varna 0
Saturday, March 2
Botev Vratsa 0 Beroe Stara Zagora 0
CSKA Sofia 0 Litex Lovech 2
Etar 1924 2 FK Montana 1
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2 Lokomotiv Sofia 0
Minyor Pernik 2 Pirin Gotse Delchev 0
Friday, March 1
Slavia Sofia 2 Botev Plovdiv 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 16 13 2 1 34 7 41
-------------------------
2 Levski Sofia 16 13 1 2 38 10 40
3 Litex Lovech 16 10 2 4 33 9 32
-------------------------
4 CSKA Sofia 16 8 5 3 24 9 29
-------------------------
5 Botev Plovdiv 16 8 5 3 23 13 29
6 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 16 7 6 3 23 17 27
7 Chernomorets Burgas 16 8 3 5 17 12 27
8 Pirin Gotse Delchev 16 6 0 10 13 31 18
9 Slavia Sofia 16 4 5 7 17 22 17
10 Botev Vratsa 16 4 4 8 7 22 16
11 Cherno More Varna 16 4 4 8 12 23 16
12 Minyor Pernik 16 4 3 9 11 26 15
-------------------------
13 Beroe Stara Zagora 16 4 3 9 19 29 15
14 FK Montana 16 3 3 10 17 26 12
15 Lokomotiv Sofia 16 2 6 8 12 22 12
16 Etar 1924 16 3 2 11 12 34 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-16: Relegation