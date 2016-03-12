March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 12 Ludogorets 3 Slavia Sofia 1 Montana 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 22 15 6 1 37 12 51 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 21 10 6 5 19 10 36 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 22 9 9 4 22 17 36 ------------------------- 4 Slavia Sofia 22 10 5 7 23 14 35 ------------------------- 5 Cherno More Varna 22 7 6 9 21 26 27 6 Botev Plovdiv 22 6 7 9 17 27 25 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 22 7 3 12 17 30 24 8 Montana 22 3 7 12 15 24 16 ------------------------- 9 Pirin Blagoevgrad 21 3 7 11 15 26 16 ------------------------- Litex Lovech expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 13 Botev Plovdiv v Cherno More Varna (1200) Levski Sofia v Pirin Blagoevgrad (1415)