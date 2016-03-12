March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 12
Ludogorets 3 Slavia Sofia 1
Montana 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 22 15 6 1 37 12 51
-------------------------
2 Levski Sofia 21 10 6 5 19 10 36
3 Beroe Stara Zagora 22 9 9 4 22 17 36
-------------------------
4 Slavia Sofia 22 10 5 7 23 14 35
-------------------------
5 Cherno More Varna 22 7 6 9 21 26 27
6 Botev Plovdiv 22 6 7 9 17 27 25
7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 22 7 3 12 17 30 24
8 Montana 22 3 7 12 15 24 16
-------------------------
9 Pirin Blagoevgrad 21 3 7 11 15 26 16
-------------------------
Litex Lovech expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
Botev Plovdiv v Cherno More Varna (1200)
Levski Sofia v Pirin Blagoevgrad (1415)