April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 15
Ludogorets 1 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0
Sunday, April 14
Botev Vratsa 0 Minyor Pernik 0
Chernomorets Burgas 3 Cherno More Varna 3
Etar 1924 0 CSKA Sofia 4
FK Montana 1 Beroe Stara Zagora 3
Slavia Sofia 2 Litex Lovech 1
Saturday, April 13
Botev Plovdiv 5 Pirin Gotse Delchev 0
Levski Sofia 2 Lokomotiv Sofia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 22 15 6 1 37 8 51
-------------------------
2 Levski Sofia 22 15 4 3 44 15 49
3 CSKA Sofia 22 13 6 3 39 12 45
-------------------------
4 Botev Plovdiv 22 13 5 4 38 17 44
-------------------------
5 Litex Lovech 22 13 4 5 49 16 43
6 Chernomorets Burgas 22 10 4 8 23 21 34
7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 22 8 8 6 28 24 32
8 Slavia Sofia 22 8 5 9 24 26 29
9 Beroe Stara Zagora 22 8 4 10 28 34 28
10 Pirin Gotse Delchev 22 7 3 12 19 43 24
11 Botev Vratsa 22 5 6 11 13 33 21
12 Cherno More Varna 22 5 6 11 19 33 21
-------------------------
13 Lokomotiv Sofia 22 4 8 10 17 27 20
14 Minyor Pernik 22 4 5 13 13 34 17
15 Etar 1924 22 4 4 14 18 50 16
16 FK Montana 22 3 4 15 19 35 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-16: Relegation