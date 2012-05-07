Soccer-Brazil set June date for Australia friendly in Melbourne
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazil will play Australia in a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 13, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship on Monday CSKA Sofia 2 Botev Vratsa 0 Svetkavitsa 1 FK Montana 2
Sunday, May 6 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3 Levski Sofia 2 Lokomotiv Sofia 0 Ludogorets 1
Saturday, May 5 Beroe Stara Zagora 2 Cherno More Varna 0 Chernomorets Burgas 1 Litex Lovech 1 Kaliakra 2 Minyor Pernik 2 Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 1 Slavia Sofia 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA Sofia 27 21 3 3 56 15 66 ------------------------- 2 Ludogorets 27 19 4 4 65 15 61 3 Chernomorets Burgas 27 16 8 3 51 17 56 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 27 17 4 6 40 31 55 ------------------------- 5 Litex Lovech 27 15 8 4 45 22 53 6 Levski Sofia 27 17 2 8 46 27 53 7 Slavia Sofia 27 14 5 8 39 33 47 8 Cherno More Varna 27 13 4 10 39 23 43 9 Beroe Stara Zagora 27 9 7 11 28 32 34 10 Minyor Pernik 27 7 10 10 31 38 31 11 FK Montana 27 8 5 14 25 45 29 12 Botev Vratsa 27 6 6 15 25 40 24 13 Lokomotiv Sofia 27 4 7 16 21 46 19 ------------------------- 14 Vidima-Rakovski Sevlievo 27 3 5 19 15 49 14 ------------------------- 15 Kaliakra 27 2 5 20 24 65 11 16 Svetkavitsa 27 1 5 21 7 59 8 ------------------------- * Slavia Sofia awarded 3-0 victory after match on March 28 against Lokomotiv Sofia was postponed. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
LISBON, Feb 22 Sami Khedira believes this could be the season that Juventus end their 21-year wait for a third European title after the Italian side beat Porto 2-0 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg match on Wednesday.
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 22 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima 2 Sporting Cristal 4 Ayacucho FC 0 Union Comercio 3 Academia Cantolao 1 UTC 1 Deportivo Municipal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal 4 3 1 0 12 0 10 2 Sport Rosario 3 3 0 0 4 0 9 3 Melgar 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 4 Union Comercio 4 1