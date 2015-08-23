Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 23 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Levski Sofia 0 Slavia Sofia 0 Litex Lovech 0 Saturday, August 22 Beroe Stara Zagora 0 Botev Plovdiv 0 Cherno More Varna 1 Montana 0 Friday, August 21 Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 Ludogorets 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 6 4 1 1 10 5 13 ------------------------- 2 Litex Lovech 6 3 3 0 8 4 12 3 Slavia Sofia 6 3 2 1 7 1 11 ------------------------- 4 Beroe Stara Zagora 6 2 4 0 4 2 10 ------------------------- 5 Cherno More Varna 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 5 Levski Sofia 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 7 Botev Plovdiv 6 1 3 2 3 9 6 8 Montana 6 1 2 3 8 6 5 ------------------------- 9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 6 1 2 3 4 8 5 ------------------------- 10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 6 0 1 5 1 10 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation