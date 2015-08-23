Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 23
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Levski Sofia 0
Slavia Sofia 0 Litex Lovech 0
Saturday, August 22
Beroe Stara Zagora 0 Botev Plovdiv 0
Cherno More Varna 1 Montana 0
Friday, August 21
Pirin Blagoevgrad 0 Ludogorets 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ludogorets 6 4 1 1 10 5 13
-------------------------
2 Litex Lovech 6 3 3 0 8 4 12
3 Slavia Sofia 6 3 2 1 7 1 11
-------------------------
4 Beroe Stara Zagora 6 2 4 0 4 2 10
-------------------------
5 Cherno More Varna 6 2 2 2 6 6 8
5 Levski Sofia 6 2 2 2 6 6 8
7 Botev Plovdiv 6 1 3 2 3 9 6
8 Montana 6 1 2 3 8 6 5
-------------------------
9 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 6 1 2 3 4 8 5
-------------------------
10 Pirin Blagoevgrad 6 0 1 5 1 10 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation