March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 13 Botev Plovdiv 3 Cherno More Varna 1 Levski Sofia 3 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 Saturday, March 12 Ludogorets 3 Slavia Sofia 1 Montana 0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 22 15 6 1 37 12 51 ------------------------- 2 Levski Sofia 22 11 6 5 22 11 39 3 Beroe Stara Zagora 22 9 9 4 22 17 36 ------------------------- 4 Slavia Sofia 22 10 5 7 23 14 35 ------------------------- 5 Botev Plovdiv 23 7 7 9 20 28 28 6 Cherno More Varna 23 7 6 10 22 29 27 7 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 22 7 3 12 17 30 24 8 Montana 22 3 7 12 15 24 16 ------------------------- 9 Pirin Blagoevgrad 22 3 7 12 16 29 16 ------------------------- Litex Lovech expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off